Which NBA players have won the most MVP awards?

Since the 1955-56 season, the NBA Most Valuable Player award has been presented annually to the player who had the most exceptional regular season. The league's most coveted individual honor is voted on by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
During the 2022-23 season, the NBA renamed the award after five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan. As of 2024, a player must play at least 65 of the 82 regular-season games in order to be eligible for the honor.
Here is a look at the players who have won the most NBA MVP awards:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 6 (1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1980)
Michael Jordan, 5 (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998)
Bill Russell, 5 (1958, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1965)
LeBron James, 4 (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)
Wilt Chamberlain, 4 (1960, 1966, 1967, 1968)
Nikola Jokic, 3 (2021, 2022, 2024)
Magic Johnson, 3 (1987, 1989, 1990)
Larry Bird, 3 (1984, 1985, 1986)
Moses Malone, 3 (1979, 1982, 1983)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2 (2019, 2020)
Stephen Curry, 2 (2015, 2016*)
Steve Nash, 2 (2005, 2006)
Tim Duncan, 2 (2002, 2003)
Karl Malone, 2 (1997, 1999)
Bob Pettit, 2 (1956, 1959)
*Unanimous
