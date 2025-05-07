        <
        >

          Which NBA players have won the most MVP awards?

          Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won six MVP awards during his career. Focus on Sport/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 7, 2025, 09:33 PM

          Since the 1955-56 season, the NBA Most Valuable Player award has been presented annually to the player who had the most exceptional regular season. The league's most coveted individual honor is voted on by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

          During the 2022-23 season, the NBA renamed the award after five-time NBA MVP Michael Jordan. As of 2024, a player must play at least 65 of the 82 regular-season games in order to be eligible for the honor.

          Here is a look at the players who have won the most NBA MVP awards:

          *Unanimous

          Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.