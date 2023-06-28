Abus Magomedov will make his first Octagon appearance of 2023 on Saturday as he faces Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+).

Strickland, No. 9 in ESPN's middleweight rankings, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in January. Magomedov, unranked by ESPN, has only had one UFC fight -- a first-round knockout over Dustin Stoltzfus last September.

Marc Raimondi spoke to the last fighter to beat Magomedov, 2018 PFL middleweight champion Louis Taylor, to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov