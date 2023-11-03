UFC Fight Night picks and best bets: What are the grounds to support Almeida vs. Lewis?

Open Extended Reactions

Rising heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida returns to the Octagon this weekend to take on former title challenge Derrick Lewis in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday night (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 6 p.m. also on ESPN+).

Almeida (19-2), ranked No. 10 in ESPN's heavyweight rankings, is undefeated through five UFC fights and has gotten a finish in each of those wins (three knockouts, two submissions). Most recently, he beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik by first-round submission in May.

Lewis (27-11) is coming off a first-round knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima in July. Before that, Lewis was on a three-fight losing streak.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi spoke to Fight Ready MMA coach Santino DeFranco to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Heavyweight: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis