Former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura makes his UFC debut under the bright lights as he challenges Alexandre Pantoja for the men's flyweight title in the main event at UFC 310 on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+ and early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN+).

Pantoja, ranked No. 5 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, has held the title since July 2023. Most recently, he beat Steve Erceg by unanimous decision at UFC 301 to retain the belt. Pantoja is putting his six-fight winning streak on the line; he has not lost a fight since July 2020.

Asakura, unranked by ESPN, spent the last eight years competing in Rizin, where he won five of his past six fights.

Andreas Hale spoke to MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Men's flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura