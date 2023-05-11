How to watch 'The Ultimate Fighter' on ESPN -- Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Team Chandler and Team McGregor go head-to-head in the newest season of Ultimate Fighter, premiering May 30th. (1:05)

"The Ultimate Fighter," the reality show that brought fighters together in a home, is on ESPN and ESPN+.

The reality series launched the mixed martial arts explosion around the world in 2005. Over the course of 12 weeks, 16 up-and-coming mixed martial artists fought to stay in the house while receiving world-class coaching from the UFC's elite fighters. The winner was declared the Ultimate Fighter and earned a six-figure UFC contract.

The iconic reality series has launched the careers of numerous fighters who went on to become UFC champions, contenders and stars, including Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, TJ Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans and Uriah Hall. Among the many greats to coach on the show is Conor McGregor, who led a team on TUF 22 in 2015.

And on Feb. 4, 2023, Dana White announced that McGregor will coach Season 31 against Michael Chandler. The two will fight later in 2023. This season will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+, beginning on May 30.

The previous 30 seasons are available on ESPN+. An outline of each is provided below.

Season 1: Team Liddell vs. Team Couture (Watch here)

Forrest Griffin punches Stephan Bonnar during The Ultimate Fighter 1 season finale. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Storyline: The UFC enters the reality television show realm with "The Ultimate Fighter," which features up-and-coming fighters looking to gain a six-figure contract with the UFC.

Coaches: Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture

Key fighters: Forrest Griffin, Diego Sanchez, Stephan Bonnar, Kenny Florian, Chris Leben, Josh Koscheck

Memorable anecdote: UFC president Dana White and musician Willa Ford serve as co-hosts of the show. This is Ford's only season as host. White gives his "So you want to be a fighter?" speech.

Must-see fight of the season: Forrest Griffin vs. Stephan Bonnar, TUF 1 finale

Season 2: Team Hughes vs. Team Franklin (Watch here)

Keith Jardine and Kerry Schall compete at The Ultimate Fighter Season 2 finale. Jill Ann Spaulding/FilmMagic

Storyline: Randy Couture joined Dana White as the host for the second season. Matt Hughes and Rich Franklin lead their teams in a season that featured heavyweights and welterweights.

Coaches: Matt Hughes, Rich Franklin

Key Fighters: Rashad Evans, Joe Stevenson, Keith Jardine, Melvin Guillard

Cool anecdote: Luke Cummo and Brad Imes were both picked last for their respective divisions, but both made it to the finale.

Must-see fight: Jason Von Flue vs Jorge Gurgel, TUF 2 semifinal

Season 3: Team Ortiz vs. Team Shamrock (Watch here)

Whether on "The Ultimate Fighter" show or off, when Ken Shamrock, facing, and Tito Ortiz crossed paths, sparks were sure to follow. Javiel Centeno/FightWireImages.com

Storyline: Longtime rivals Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock coached teams of middleweights and light heavyweights. Dana White was the sole host of the show for the first time, a trend that continues today.

Coaches: Tito Ortiz, Ken Shamrock

Key fighters: Michael Bisping, Kendall Grove, Ed Herman, Matt Hamill

Cool anecdote: After an injury to Hamill, middleweight Ross Pointon replaced Hamill in a semifinal matchup at light heavyweight against Bisping. Bisping and Hamill would later fight at UFC 75.

Must-see fight: Ed Herman vs Rory Singer, TUF 3 semifinal

Season 4: The Comeback (Watch here)

Matt Serra started on his path to one of the biggest UFC upsets with TUF Season 4. Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Storyline: Season 4 took a different approach with casting. Instead of fighters who were trying to get their foot in the door, the competition on this show included only former UFC fighters looking for one last shot at glory in a return to the Octagon.

Coaches: Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre

Key fighters: Matt Serra, Travis Lutter, Chris Lytle, Patrick Cote, Shonie Carter

Cool anecdote: The winners of this season would receive championship opportunities against the welterweight and middleweight champions.

Must-see fight: Edwin Dewees vs Gideon Ray, TUF 4 quarterfinal

Season 5: Team Pulver vs. Team Penn (Watch here)

Gray Maynard and Nate Diaz both competed in TUF 5 and ultimately faced each other three years later. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Storyline: This was the first season to feature just one weight class, as 16 lightweight competitors took their shot at a UFC contract.

Coaches: Jens Pulver, BJ Penn

Key fighters: Nate Diaz, Gray Maynard, Joe Lauzon, Manvel Gamburyan

Cool anecdote: Before team selections are made, Penn asks the fighters to raise their hands if they want to be on his team. 10 of the 16 fighters raise their hands.

Must-see fight: Nate Diaz vs Rob Emerson, TUF 5 elimination round

Season 6: Team Hughes vs. Team Serra (Watch here)

Storyline: Welterweight rivals Matt Hughes and Matt Serra return to the series as the coaches, ahead of their planned title fight -- which ultimately did not happen.

Coaches: Matt Hughes, Matt Serra

Key Fighters: Mac Danzig, George Sotiropoulos, Ben Saunders

Cool anecdote: This was the first season in which the teams picked fights regardless of results in the opening round, with the quarterfinal matchups being decided by the team that won the most preliminary matchups.

Must-see fight: Tom Speer vs Jon Koppenhaver (aka War Machine), TUF 6 elimination round

Season 7: Team Rampage vs. Team Forrest (Watch here)

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson was one of the coaches on Season 7 of TUF. Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com

Storyline: For the first time, fighters would have to earn their way into the house as 32 middleweights came to the UFC Training Center looking to win the season.

Coaches: Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Forrest Griffin

Key Fighters: Jesse Taylor, Amir Sadollah, CB Dollaway, Matt Brown, Matthew Riddle, Gerald Harris, Tim Credeur

Cool anecdote: After one of the fights in the season doesn't go to a third round, Jackson bets Griffin that their UFC 86 title fight wouldn't go to decision. In anger, Griffin destroys a door.

Must-see fight: Matt Brown vs Jeremy May, TUF 7 preliminary round

Season 8: Team Nogueira vs. Team Mir (Watch here)

Storyline: Ahead of their UFC 92 fight for the interim heavyweight title, coaches Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Frank Mir coach light heavyweights and lightweights. This was the first season with multiple divisions since Season 4.

Coaches: Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Frank Mir

Key Fighters: Ryan Bader, Vinny Magalhaes, Phillipe Nover, Efrain Escudero, Krzysztof Soszynski, Eliot Marshall, George Roop

Cool anecdote: A bet was made between the coaches that if any of Nogueira's fighters made it to the final, Mir would shave his head.

Must-see fight: Efrain Escudero vs Junie Browning, TUF 8 semifinal

Season 9: United States vs. United Kingdom (Watch here)

Storyline: For the first time, it was country vs country as Dan Henderson coached a team of American fighters against Michael Bisping and fighters from the United Kingdom.

Coaches: Dan Henderson, Michael Bisping

Key Fighters: Ross Pearson, Andre Winner, DaMarques Johnson, James Wilks

Cool anecdote: Before the UK fighters could advance to the house, they had to win their elimination bouts in the UK at the Wolfslair MMA Academy. Those fights took place before Dan Henderson and Rich Franklin fought at UFC 93 to see who would coach the U.S. team.

Must-see fight: DaMarques Johnson vs Nick Osipczak, TUF 9 semifinal

Season 10: Heavyweights (Watch here)

Kimbo Slice made his UFC debut as part of The Ultimate Fighter Season 10. Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com

Storyline: Quinton Jackson returns as a coach against Rashad Evans ahead of their fight at UFC 114. 15 fighters line up for the initial meeting with Dana White before he introduces Kimbo Slice as the 16th fighter.

Coaches: Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Rashad Evans

Key Fighters: Kimbo Slice, Roy Nelson, Brendan Schaub, Matt Mitrione

Cool anecdote: After Jackson's team lost a fight, Rampage literally went on a rampage, throwing a water bottle and then destroying a door.

Must-see fight: Roy Nelson vs. Kimbo Slice, TUF 10 preliminary round

Season 11: Team Liddell vs. Team Ortiz (Watch here)

Storyline: Former friends turned rivals Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz coach middleweights. In another twist to the show structure, 2 fighters who lost their first round fight would be selected back into the house as "wild cards."

Coaches: Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Rich Franklin

Key Fighters: Brad Tavares, Court McGee, Kyle Noke, Seth Baczynski

Cool anecdote: In what remains an Ultimate Fighter record, Kris McCray fought five times, which according to Dana White was "literally every Tuesday."

Must-see fight: Court McGee vs. Brad Tavares, TUF 11 semifinal

Season 12: Team GSP vs. Team Koschek (Watch here)

Storyline: Welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and number-one contender Josh Koscheck coach teams of lightweights, with the "wild card" quarterfinals spots returning. Koscheck joins Forrest Griffin as the only fighters from Season 1 to coach later seasons.

Coaches: Georges St-Pierre, Josh Koscheck

Key Fighters: Jonathan Brookins, Michael Johnson, Nam Phan, Alex Caceres

Cool anecdote: Koscheck fought Paul Daley at UFC 113 to determine who would be the next challenger for St-Pierre's welterweight title and ultimately who would coach season 12. The fight resulted in a Koscheck win and Daley being banned from the UFC by Dana White for punching Koscheck after the final horn.

Must-see fight: Michael Johnson vs. Nam Phan, TUF 12 semifinal

Season 13: Team Lesnar vs. Team Dos Santos (Watch here)

Storyline: Heavyweights Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos coach a group of 14 lightweights, removing the elimination round fights but keeping the "wild card" spots.

Coaches: Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos

Key Fighters: Tony Ferguson, Myles Jury, Ramsey Nijem

Cool anecdote: The coaches' challenge for the season involved football drills, with dos Santos beating Lesnar, who tried out for the Vikings in 2004. Dos Santos gave his share of the cash prize to members of Lesnar's team.

Must-see fight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Edwards, TUF 13 quarterfinal

Season 14: Team Bisping vs. Team Miller (Watch here)

Storyline: Two divisions return for Season 14 as featherweights and bantamweights are coached by former TUF winner Michael Bisping and Jason "Mayhem" Miller, who returned to the UFC after a 6-year hiatus.

Coaches: Michael Bisping, Jason Miller

Key Fighters: TJ Dillashaw, Diego Brandao, Marcus Brimage, John Dodson, Dennis Bermudez, Bryan Caraway, Louis Gaudinot

Cool anecdote: The season's pranks involved cars and car tires, including a memorable moment when Bisping's assistant coach Tiki Ghosn had his truck surrounded by concrete highway barricades in the parking lot so he couldn't get out.

Must-see fight: John Dodson vs. Johnny Bedford, TUF 14 semifinal

Season 15: Team Cruz vs. Team Faber (Watch here)

Storyline: Dominick Cruz and Urijah Faber coach lightweights on the first season to air on FX after the UFC signed a multi-year contract with FOX. This was also the first and only season in series history to feature live fights while the other moments around the house and training were taped.

Coaches: Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber

Key Fighters: Al Iaquinta, Michael Chiesa, Justin Lawrence, Vinc Pichel, Myles Jury, James Vick

Cool anecdote: Along with winning the season, bonus awards were added for the first time, including $25k for best fight, best submission and best knockout.

Must-see fight: Al Iaquinta vs. Myles Jury, TUF 15 preliminary round

Season 16: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson (Watch here)

Storyline: Heavyweight contenders Shane Carwin and Roy Nelson are the coaches for this season featuring 16 welterweights. Nelson previously served as a contestant for Season 10.

Coaches: Shane Carwin, Roy Nelson

Key Fighters: Neil Magny, Sam Alvey, Mike Ricci, Colton Smith, Julian Lane

Cool anecdote: In Episode 4, the fighters and coaches went to an advanced screening of the Kevin James MMA movie, "Here Comes The Boom" which featured a number of UFC fighters and coaches.

Must-see fight: Mike Ricci vs. Neil Magny, TUF 16 semifinal

Season 17: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen (Watch here)

Kelvin Gastelum began his standout run in the UFC at TUF 17. Ed Mulholland for ESPN

Storyline: Despite not fighting at light heavyweight in years and just losing a middleweight title fight, Chael Sonnen is named a coach along Jon Jones for a group of 14 middleweights.

Coaches: Lambert, Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

Key fighters: Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall, Zak Cummings, Josh Samman

Cool anecdotes: For the first time in series history, fighters were allowed to bring family and friends to watch their preliminary fights which were held to see who got into the house

Must-see fight: Uriah Hall vs Adam Cella, TUF 17 elimination round

Season 18: Team Rousey vs. Team Tate (Watch here)

Storyline: Cat Zingano defeated Miesha Tate at the TUF 17 Finale in order to be number-one contender for Ronda Rousey's title and to coach alongside her for season 18, which would be the first to feature women's fighters. Zingano gets injured and is replaced as coach by Tate, which infuriates Rousey.

Coaches: Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate

Key fighters: Julianna Pena, Raquel Pennington, Roxanne Modafferi, Shayna Baszler, Sarah Moras, Chris Holdsworth, Davey Grant, Chris Beal

Cool anecdotes: For the entire season, Rousey flips off Tate with the middle finger, so in the season finale Tate tries to give Rousey socks with the middle finger on them. Rousey slaps them out of Tate's hand and continues her staredown.

Must-see fight: Jessamyn Duke vs. Raquel Pennington, TUF 18 elimination round

Season 19: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn (Watch here)

Storyline: Light heavyweights return to the show for the first time in 6 years, along with middleweights coached by Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn, who would go on to meet for a third time after the season.

Coaches: Frankie Edgar, BJ Penn

Key fighters: Corey Anderson, Dhiego Lima, Eddie Gordon, Matt Van Buren, Cathal Pendred

Cool anecdotes: In one of the quarterfinal matchups, Dana White gets so mad at referee Steve Mazzagatti that he actually leaves the fight while it's happening and goes back to his office. The fight was also originally scored a majority draw, but later changed so one fighter could advance.

Must-see fight: Matt Van Buren vs Daniel Spohn, TUF 19 semifinal

Season 20: A champion will be crowned (Watch here)

Storyline: For the first time in series history, a new champion is crowned at the end of season when the UFC creates a women's strawweight division and invites 16 of the top fighters to the Ultimate Fighter.

Coaches: Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez

Key fighters: Carla Esparza, Rose Namajunas, Angela Hill, Randa Markos, Joanne Calderwood, Tecia Torres, Felice Herrig

Cool anecdotes: Because of the format of this season, the women were seeded 1-16 to set up the matchups. However, the coaches did not know where each fighter was seeded when they were selected. The final three picks were actually the lowest seeds in the competition.

Must-see fight: Rose Namajunas vs Joanne Calderwood, TUF 20 quarterfinal

Season 21: American Top Team vs. Blackzilians (Watch here)

Storyline: This is the first season to feature a gym versus gym format. American Top Team and The Blackzilians were both situated in South Florida and a major rivalry had developed after a group of fighters left Dan Lambert's ATT to join Glenn Robinson at his gym in 2011.

Coaches: Lambert, Mike Brown, Din Thomas and Robbie Lawler for ATT. Robinson, Jorge Santiago, Rashad Evans and Michael Johnson for Blackzilians.

Key fighters: Michael Graves, Hayder Hassan, Sabah Homasi, Vicente Luque, Kamaru Usman.

Cool anecdotes: Episode 11 features one of the most epic cold shoulders in TUF history. Blackzilians coach Glenn Robinson was irate at the decision to not stop the Jason Jackson-Michael Graves fight in that episode and berated the officials cage-side before calming down. He later waits outside for the referee to discuss further, but the ref leaves without saying anything to Robinson. All fights took place at the two gyms in Florida instead of a Vegas-housed effort.

Must-see fight: Jason Jackson vs Michael Graves

Season 22: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber (Watch here)

Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber were coaches on TUF 22. Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Storyline: Season 22 has an international feel with Conor McGregor's team coaching international fighters while Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male coach the American fighters.

Coaches: Conor McGregor, Urijah Faber

Key fighters: David Teymur, Mehdi Baghdad, Artem Lobov, Ryan Hall, Billy Quarantillo, Chris Gruetzemacher

Memorable anecdote: In Episode 6, McGregor sounds prescient, telling Faber that guest coach TJ Dillashaw is a "snake" and only in things for himself, which starts a skirmish between the teams after Cody Garbrandt shoves McGregor. Soon after the show was done taping, Dillashaw and Team Alpha Male would have a very public breakup, leading to a rivalry that continues to this day.

Must-see fight of the season: Artem Lobov vs. James Jenkins, TUF 22 elimination round

Season 23: Team Joanna vs. Team Claudia (Watch here)

Storyline: SUFC women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and No. 1 contender Cláudia Gadelha coach their teams before the two would clash in a highly-anticipated title fight between the two at the show's finale.

Coaches: Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Claudia Gadelha

Key fighters: Khalil Rountree, JJ Aldrich, Ashley Yoder, Eric Spicely, Amanda Cooper, Tatiana Suarez

Memorable anecdote: Team Cláudia wins one of the more unique coach's challenges in the show's history. Gadelha and Jedrzejczyk are suspended over dunk tanks filled with ice cold water and the two coaches take turns using an air rifle to shoot tennis balls at a bullseye. Gadelha wins extra money for her team by dunking Dana White as an added challenge.

Must-see fight of the season: Josh Stansbury vs Khalil Rountree, TUF 23 semifinal

Season 24: Tournament of Champions (Watch here)

Storyline: 16 flyweights, all champions in various organizations around the world, fight in a tournament-style format with the winner getting a shot at UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Coaches: Joseph Benavidez, Henry Cejudo

Key fighters: Tim Elliott, Brandon Moreno, Eric Shelton, Hiromasa Ougikubo, Alexandre Pantoja, Matt Schnell, Kai Kara-France

Memorable anecdote: In episode 4, both Benavidez and Cejudo break down film of their title fight losses to Johnson with their respective teams to not only prepare them for a potential fight with the champ, but to show that you need to learn from your mistakes in the Octagon.

Must-see fight of the season: Eric Shelton vs Yoni Sherbatov, TUF 24 round of 16

Season 25: Redemption (Watch here)

Storyline: For the 25th season, all the participants are welterweights from earlier seasons of the show, including one season winner and one current UFC fighter.

Coaches: Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw

Key fighters: Justin Edwards, Hayder Hassan, Eddie Gordon, Joe Stevenson, James Krause, Ramsey Nijem, Dhiego Lima

Memorable anecdote: Cool anecdote: In episode 11, "Embrace the Snake", T.J. Dillashaw embraces Team Garbrandt's nickname for him by placing live snakes in their locker room.

Must-see fight of the season: Ramsey Nijem vs Julian Lane, TUF 25 preliminary round

Season 26: A new world champion (Watch here)

Storyline: The UFC uses Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter to debut a new division to its fans: women's flyweight. At the end of the season, the two finalists will fight to determine the inaugural UFC women's flyweight champion.

Coaches: Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje

Key fighters: Lauren Murphy, Sijara Eubanks, Barb Honchak, Roxanne Modafferi, Nicco Montaño, Gillian Robertson

Memorable anecdote: In episode 11, the two coaches take turns pranking each other by way of messing with their cars. Alvarez takes Gaethje's keys and parks his car on a curb as far away from the UFC Performance Institute as possible. In response, Gaethje and his team write slogans over Alvarez's car before it's lifted 15 feet in the air by a crane.

Must-see fight of the season: Sijara Eubanks vs DeAnna Bennett, TUF 26 quarterfinal

Season 27: Undefeated (Watch here)

Bryce Mitchell was one of the standouts from TUF 27. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Season 27 of "The Ultimate Fighter" features eight undefeated lightweights and eight undefeated featherweights battling it out in separate tournaments for a UFC contract.

Coaches: Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier

Key fighters: Michael Trizano, Jay Cucciniello, Kyler Phillips. Bryce Mitchell, Brad Katona, Luis Peña, Joe Giannetti

Memorable anecdote: In this season's coach's challenge Cormier and Miocic face off in a hockey shootout competition with the help of the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite barely being able to skate, Cormier wins the competition.

Must-see fight of the season: Brad Katona vs Bryce Mitchell, TUF 27 semifinal

Season 28: Heavy Hitters (Watch here)

Storyline: This season features fighters in the UFC's heaviest weight classes for each gender: women's featherweight and heavyweight. Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, the show's coaches, are former TUF winners themselves and were expected to face each other for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 234, but Whittaker had to pull out due to an emergency surgery.

Coaches: Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum

Key fighters: Anderson da Silva, Juan Espino, Julija Stoliarenko. Maurice Greene, Macy Chiasson, Pannie Kianzad, Justin Frazier

Memorable anecdote: In episode 4, Gastelum brings in Brian Beaumont as a guest coach to help his team with their jiu-jitsu. During one of their demonstrations, Beaumont surprises Gastelum with his jiu-jitsu black belt.

Must-see fight of the season: Juan Espino vs Maurice Greene, TUF 28 semifinal

Season 29: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter (Watch here)

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega were the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Storyline: After an extended layoff, "The Ultimate Fighter" comes back filled with some strong talent at bantamweight and middleweights. With champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as coaches, the house and gym gets heated and some of the top picks face some unique challenges.

Coaches: Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega

Key fighters: Ricky Turcios, Brady Hiestand, Bryan Battle, Gilbert Urbina, Tresean Gore

Memorable anecdote: Ortega decides to prank Volkanovski and his team by bringing gigantic stakes into the gym.

Must-see fight of the season: Ricky Turcios vs. Daniel Argueta

Season 30: Team Pena vs. Team Nunes (Watch here)

Storyline: After Julianna Pena shocked the world with her upset victory over Amanda Nunes, the two square off in "The Ultimate Fighter," coaching heavyweights and women's flyweights.

Coaches: Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes

Key fighters: Mohammed Usman, Zac Pauga, Juliana Miller, Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Memorable anecdote: Forrest Griffin returns and talks to the cast of this year's season.

Must-see fight of the season: Jordan Heiderman vs. Chandler Cole

