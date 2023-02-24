Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann each will be looking to extend a short winning streak when they clash at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at the UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the 7 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Krylov (29-9) has won two fights in a row, most recently a unanimous decision over Volkan Oezdemir in October. Krylov is No. 9 in the ESPN light heavyweight ranklings.

Spann (21-7) is coming off a first-round knockout of Dominick Reyes in November, his second straight victory.

Also on the card is the return of undefeated flyweight Tatiana Suarez, who because of injury has not competed in 3½ years. Suarez (8-0) faces Montana De La Rosa.

UFC Fight Night card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Women's flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight: Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET

Women's flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Catchweight (130 pounds): Ode' Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton

Lightweight: Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev

Ian Parker's betting tip

From what we have seen so far, if Spann doesn't get the finish early in the fight, he gasses himself out and gets finished. He has also put himself in plenty of poor positions in fights, showing his lack of experience against higher-level fighters. His opponent will be a real test to gauge his place amongst the best in MMA.

For Parker's suggested bets on the UFC main event and other fights on Saturday, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Combat Sports Academy coach Kirian Fitzgibbons and ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

