Jiří Procházka made his way up to the UFC 311 news conference stage at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, with a hood covering his head. When the fan favorite -- who will face former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill on Saturday -- pulled back his hood, fans were taken aback. Gone was the famous "war braid" that had become the signature hairstyle of the Czech fighter, as his clean-shaven head was revealed to the audience.

"This hair was inspired by Ashly," Procházka said when asked what inspired his new look. "That girl, she's fighting with cancer. She will come tomorrow."

Ashly McGarity was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September. After being immediately scheduled for a radical hysterectomy, a major surgical procedure to remove the uterus, cervix and surrounding tissues to treat the cancer, McGarity was set to begin chemotherapy treatment on Nov. 18, her 37th birthday. And with chemotherapy, McGarity was expected to lose her hair. Somehow, through something so traumatic, McGarity managed to remain upbeat.

"I wasn't sure how I was going to handle it," McGarity told ESPN earlier this week. "My personality is humor and that was going to be the way that I handled it. I said that if I was going to do this, I may as well have some fun with it."

McGarity decided to shave the sides of her head and keep a top ponytail, a nod to Procházka, her favorite UFC fighter. She then shared a picture of her new hairstyle on Reddit in December: "Lost my hair to chemo -- not before celebrating my favorite UFC fighter!"

She shaved her head to look like Jiri Prochazka before chemo ❤️ #UFC311



(via u/butterfiy105/Reddit)

That was supposed to be the end of it. Instead, the post went viral and was shared across multiple social media platforms. McGarity was unaware that her post went viral until hundreds of private messages filled her Reddit inbox. Then she found out that Procházka had also seen the post and shared it on his social media accounts.

"Every fighter should have warhair," Prochazka posted in response.

Normally, this is where the story ends, but Procházka decided to reach out to McGarity and extend an offer for her to travel from her hometown of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, to Los Angeles. Not only did Procházka want to meet McGarity, he wanted her to have a seat in the Intuit Dome to watch his highly anticipated showdown with Hill.

"This is an honor for me," Procházka told ESPN earlier in the week. "She could have picked anybody as her favorite fighter, and it is an honor that I am the one who she picked. Now I have to give her some strength and show her that we are here to lead and help each other.

"We have a connection because we are fighters."

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, McGarity became a huge UFC fan. She watched every fight she could and began to take a liking to the unconventional fighting style and unique Bushido-influenced lifestyle of Procházka. He is a devout follower of Bushido principles and samurai moral values, which include heroic courage, self-control, honesty, respect, compassion, loyalty, honor and righteousness. His hairstyle is inspired by the Muay Thai headgear known as Mongkhon.

"I started focusing on him, who he is as a person and how he lives outside of the Octagon," McGarity said. "From the way he handles himself on social media to how he speaks in his interviews, I really appreciate that kind of person."

McGarity attended several fight cards over the past couple of years but didn't have the opportunity to see her favorite fighter in person. When she was diagnosed with cancer, she wasn't sure whether she ever would.

As much as she was inspired by Procházka, "BJP" was even more inspired by her and wanted to ensure that he did more than simply acknowledge her on social media. He wanted to show his appreciation for what she had gone through, provide comradeship and give back.

"This is my showing solidarity," Procházka said of his shaven head on Thursday. "Because it's about sending the good energy. Yesterday, I reached 1 million followers on Instagram so I will give for each other 1 million [Czech koruna] by my foundation to oncologist patients. Martial arts has something to give back, it's all about good energy."

One million Czech koruna equals nearly $41,000. The "good energy" Procházka spoke of rubbed off on UFC CEO Dana White, who announced that he would match the former champion's donation.

Procházka and McGarity will formally meet backstage at the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday (7 p.m. ET), and McGarity will have a cageside seat to see her favorite fighter ply his craft on Saturday.

Nothing but class 👏 @Jiri_BJP shaving his head for #UFC311 in honour of Ashly McGarity! pic.twitter.com/iHx6iqgDkg — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 17, 2025

"This has all been so overwhelming," McGarity said of the support she has received from Procházka and others. She also provided an update on her health.

"I'm in the middle of my journey right now," McGarity said, citing that she is still undergoing chemotherapy and halfway through radiation treatments. "Unfortunately, my kind of cancer is a pretty aggressive strain. I am dealing with the beast of all beasts and it's been hard physically and mentally but I'm proud of myself for having the mindset that I have had because I could have easily fallen into a hole of depression."

While there is still a long way to go, for this one night she can take her mind off of her fight with cancer and put all of her energy into supporting another fighter.

"The cancer took my fertility and my hair, but it cannot take my sense of humor or my spirit," she said. "This has been an intense time but getting to meet my favorite fighter has really helped the process."