A fan of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was preparing for chemotherapy. With the treatment causing hair loss, she decided to emulate Procházka's trademark hairstyle by shaving the sides while leaving a top ponytail.

"Lost my hair to chemo -- not before celebrating my favorite UFC fighter!" she wrote on Reddit on Saturday. "I had a lot of fun doing this with my friend before shaving it all off! Cancer sucks, but you have to make the best of it sometimes! I'll be rooting for my boy in January!"

"I am hoping to retain the title of undefeated cancer survivor too!" she added.

Procházka, who will return to the Octagon against former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, California, noticed the fan paying homage and reacted on X on Monday.

Every fighter should have a warhair

⚡️⛰⚡️

🙏 https://t.co/9IQPd3K4i4 — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) December 16, 2024

Fighting out of the Czech Republic, Procházka has made a name for himself due to his unconventional fighting style and training methods. He is a devout follower of Bushido principles and samurai moral values. His hairstyle is inspired by the Muay Thai headgear known as Mongkhon.

"People with these experiences, they are real warrior[s]," Procházka added during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Monday. "This is true fighting. I want to know this girl, write a message and help her make a change [mentally], and the body will adapt. Believe."