The UFC lost a light heavyweight main event between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann on Saturday after Krylov was forced to pull out of the bout because of illness just hours before it was scheduled to take place.

UFC officials announced Krylov's withdrawal at the start of the main card of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. A middleweight fight between Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen was promoted to be the official headliner, with Allen winning by third-round submission via rear-naked choke.

According to the UFC, Krylov (29-9) fell ill on Saturday but still went to the Apex in hopes of competing. The Ukrainian fighter worked with UFC physicians in an effort to feel better but was ultimately scratched from the lineup.

Spann (21-7) was not alerted to the change until hours before the fight. Krylov had successfully made weight on Friday.

This is the second time in three months the UFC has lost a main event on the day of the fight. On Nov. 19, heavyweight Derrick Lewis was forced to withdraw from a headliner against Sergey Spivak on the day of because of illness.