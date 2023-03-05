Jon "Bones" Jones celebrates with his team after his first-round victory vs. Ciryl Gane to win the UFC heavyweight championship. (1:25)

LAS VEGAS -- We knew we'd have one new champion after UFC 285. Alexa Grasso made sure there were two on Saturday night.

In his first fight in over three years, Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane to become the UFC's new heavyweight champion. Jones submitted Gane in Round 1 to become the eighth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two divisions. Coincidentally, this was Jones' first submission in 11 years, since his victory via keylock on Vitor Belfort at UFC 152.

In the co-main event, Grasso shocked the world with a fourth-round submission versus Valentina Shevchenko to become the new women's flyweight champion. Grasso becomes Mexico's third champion in the UFC, joining Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez (interim) with belts on their shoulders. Shevchenko's nine-fight winning streak came to an end on Saturday, along with her record of most consecutive title defenses by a woman in UFC history (seven).

Here's how Brett Okamoto, Marc Raimondi and Jeff Wagenheim recapped the action as it happened: