The UFC is finalizing a middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen for June 3, multiple sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The promotion has not officially announced the 185-pound contest or a location for the UFC Fight Night event, but both sides have agreed to the matchup, per sources.

Hermansson (23-8), of Sweden, is looking to rebound from a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in December. The 34-year-old has a 3-4 record in his past seven fights but has fought some of the best in the division during that span, including former title challengers Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori.

Allen (21-5) has been steadily rising up the middleweight ranks with wins in six of his past seven appearances. His biggest victory came against Andre Muniz in February, when he claimed a third-round submission win.

Hermansson and Allen are the UFC's middleweights ranked No. 10 and No. 12, respectively.