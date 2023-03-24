The UFC is finalizing a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano as its headliner for a UFC Fight Night on April 29, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday..

Moicano posted the news to his social media on Thursday, and sources told ESPN Tsarukyan has also agreed to the 155-pound bout. The UFC has not officially announced the pairing or a location for the event. MMA.Meta first reported the matchup.

Tsarukyan (19-3) is 6-2 overall in the UFC. His only losses have come against current champion Islam Makhachev in 2019 and Mateusz Gamrot last June. The 26-year-old is coming off a decision win against Damir Ismagulov in December.

Moicano (17-5-1) is a former featherweight, coming off a first-round submission win over Brad Riddell in November. Moicano has been with the UFC since 2014, and fought the likes of Jose Aldo, Cub Swanson, Brian Ortega, Rafael dos Anjos and Chan Sung Jung.

Tsarukyan and Moicano are the lightweights the UFC has ranked No. 8 and No. 13, respectively.