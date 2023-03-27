UFC flyweight fighter Alex Perez said it was a seizure that forced him out of his 125-pound contender bout against Manel Kape at UFC San Antonio this past Saturday.

On Sunday, Perez wrote on social media that he suffered a seizure while doing his prefight warmup, which is why he withdrew from the bout on the day of the event.

"I immediately received medical attention," Perez wrote. "My hydration, electrolytes, etc were all more than adequate. This has nothing to do with [the] weight cut."

Perez added that he will be undergoing further medical testing this week and thanked the UFC's medical team for its help. He also apologized to Kape and UFC fans and asked for privacy while he's going through this health issue.

Perez (24-7) ranked No. 6 at flyweight in the UFC's official rankings. The fighter from California has dropped two straight, including a flyweight title bout against Deiveson Figueiredo in 2020. Perez, 31, was on a three-fight winning streak before the recent skid.