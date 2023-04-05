A heavyweight matchup between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and surging prospect Jailton Almeida will headline a UFC Fight Night on May 13, officials announced this week.

The event is scheduled to take place at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will mark the UFC's fourth trip to Charlotte and its first since January 2018.

Rozenstruik (13-4) will look to stay in title contention, after a much-needed knockout of Chris Daukaus in 31 seconds in December. The quick finish was Rozenstruik's first win since June 2021.

Almeida (18-2) enjoyed a breakout year in 2022, when he went 3-0 inside the Octagon with three first-round finishes. He kept that momentum going in his first appearance of 2023, knocking out Shamil Abdurakhimov in the second round in January.

In addition to the main event, the May 13 card features a co-main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.