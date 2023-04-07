The UFC is heading back to Canada for the first time in nearly four years.

Vancouver will be the host to the UFC 289 pay-per-view event on June 10, the promotion announced Friday afternoon. No main event has been officially announced yet.

The UFC has not visited Canada since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the MMA promotion went up north was Sept. 14, 2019, a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a bout between Justin Gaethje and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Vancouver.

UFC 289 will be the first pay-per-view event in Canada since UFC 240 on July 27, 2019. That card was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar. Vancouver has not hosted a pay-per-view event since UFC 174 on June 14, 2014.