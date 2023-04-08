MIAMI -- A heavyweight bout has been removed from the UFC's prelim card Saturday.

Chase Sherman has a medical issue and is out of a scheduled matchup with Karl Williams at UFC 287 here at Kaseya Center, the UFC announced at the start of the broadcast.

Sherman (16-11) has dropped five of his past six fights in the UFC. The 33-year-old Mississippi native is in his second run in the UFC.

Williams (8-1), a 33-year-old fighting out of Atlanta, has won five in a row, including his UFC debut March 11. Williams was coming in on short notice when Sherman's original opponent, Chris Barnett, withdrew.