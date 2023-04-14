The UFC has lost a five-round lightweight main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano after Moicano was forced to withdraw from the event due to an undisclosed injury, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The UFC has not announced the withdrawal or commented on Tsarukyan's status on the card.

The UFC Fight Night event is scheduled to take place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. A middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk is the scheduled co-main event.

Tsarukyan (19-3) is looking to build off a bounce-back win over Damir Ismagulov in his most recent performance. He has headlined one UFC event in his career, a close decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot last June. He is the UFC's No. 8-ranked lightweight.

Moicano (17-5-1) is ranked No. 13 and holds a 3-1 record in his past four. There is no time frame on his return.

Moicano's withdrawal was first reported by MMA Junkie.