Former UFC fighter Karl Roberson was arrested in New Jersey for his involvement in an alleged theft of more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and valuables from a home, the Howell Township (N.J.) Police Department announced Saturday.

Roberson, 32, is being charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses in Monmouth County, per a press release. Police said Roberson was arrested during a motor vehicle stop, in a vehicle an investigation revealed had been connected to the burglary, police said.

Officers searched the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant and found a 9-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine, packages of suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and items related to the burglary.

Howell Township police also arrested another man allegedly involved in the burglary, 32-year-old Dathan Thompson, a resident of Neptune, N.J., like Roberson. Thompson is being charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

The two men allegedly entered a Howell home Dec. 26 by forcing open a rear door and stole more than $200,000 worth of exotic jewelry and other valuables, per the release. They wore masks and gloves and were captured on surveillance video both inside and outside the home.

Roberson was released last July after a loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu, his fourth straight defeat. Roberson competed in the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. He had been in the UFC since 2017 after knocking out Ryan Spann on Dana White's Contender Series to earn a contract.