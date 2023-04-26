Brendan Loughnane and Rob Wilkinson will look to continue their quests for back-to-back PFL championships on June 8, in the second round of the promotion's regular-season matchups.

Loughnane (27-4) will face Jesus Pinedo (20-6-1) in a featherweight main event of PFL 4. Wilkinson (18-2) will take on Will Fleury (12-3) in a light heavyweight co-main event. The card takes place at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

Both Loughnane and Wilkinson have gotten off to strong starts in the regular season. Loughnane leads the 145-pound standings with a five-point finish over Marlon Moraes earlier this month. Wilkinson is currently in fourth place, thanks to a three-round decision over former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos.

The featherweight division is still wide open in terms of playoff spots. Bubba Jenkins, Movlid Khaybulaev and Alejandro Flores are all tied for second place with three points. Light heavyweight has two front-runners at the moment, with Marthin Hamlet and Josh Silveira tied at the top with six points.

This is the final round of this year's regular-season matchups.

Other key bouts include Khaybulaev (20-0-1) taking on Daniel Torres (14-6) at featherweight and Santos (22-12) meeting Mohammad Fakhreddine (15-5) at light heavyweight.