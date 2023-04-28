Jack Hermansson has an undisclosed injury and is out of the scheduled June 3 UFC Fight Night main event with Brendan Allen, sources confirmed Friday with ESPN. No replacement for Hermansson has been selected yet. MMA Mania was the first to report the news.

Allen has called out fellow middleweight contender Sean Strickland on Twitter. But Strickland is currently scheduled to fight Abus Magomedov in a UFC Fight Night main event July 1.

Hermansson (23-8), a 34-year-old from Sweden who trains out of Norway, has alternated wins and losses in his past eight fights and is coming off a loss to Roman Dolidze in December. Allen (21-5), a 27-year-old South Carolina native who trains out of Florida, has won four straight, three of which have come by submission.