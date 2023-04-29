A key welterweight fight is now on the docket for summer.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque have agreed to a welterweight fight that will headline UFC Fight Night on July 15, sources confirmed with ESPN on Saturday. The card does not have an official location, but it is likely to be in Las Vegas. MMA Fighting was the first to report the news.

Dos Anjos (32-14) has won three of his past four fights. The Brazil native returned to welterweight with a second-round submission win over Bryan Barberena back in December. Dos Anjos, 38, held the UFC lightweight title in 2015 and 2016 and has the longest fight time in UFC history, more than eight hours in the Octagon.

Luque (21-9-1) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. Before that skid, the New Jersey-born Brazilian who lives and trains in Florida had won four in a row. Luque, 31, has the second most finishes in UFC welterweight history (13).