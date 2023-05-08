The UFC has a new main event for May 20.

A women's strawweight contender bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill has been moved to the UFC Fight Night headliner in Las Vegas, sources confirmed Monday with ESPN. Dern vs. Hill was originally scheduled for UFC Charlotte this coming Saturday.

MMA Fighting was the first to report the news.

The original UFC Fight Night on May 20 was a women's bantamweight title eliminator between Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington. But when Julianna Peña got injured and withdrew from the UFC women's bantamweight title fight at UFC 289 on June 10, Aldana was moved into her place against champion Amanda Nunes. Pennington was taken off the May 20 card altogether.

ESPN has Dern ranked No. 7 in the world at women's strawweight.

Dern (12-3) has dropped two of her last three fights. The Arizona native, who lives and trains in Southern California, is coming off a loss to top 115-pound contender Yan Xiaonan last October. Dern, 30, is a former multiple time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and one of the best grapplers in MMA.

Hill (15-12) has won two straight after a three-fight losing streak. The Maryland native, who lives and trains in San Diego, has the most fights in UFC women's strawweight history (21). Hill, 38, is the former Invicta FC women's strawweight champion.