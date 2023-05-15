The Edwards family already has one MMA world champion. It could add a second in September.

Bellator middleweight Fabian Edwards, fresh off a win in a No. 1 contender fight, will challenge champion Johnny Eblen in the main event of Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23 at 3Arena in the Irish capital, the fight promotion announced Monday.

Edwards (12-2), the younger brother of UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards, earned the title shot with Friday's unanimous decision win over former champ Gegard Mousasi. Eblen (13-0), who dethroned Mousasi last June, was in attendance at the fight in Paris and afterward entered the cage for a faceoff with Edwards.

Bellator also announced two other bouts for the Dublin card. Brian Moore of Wexford, Ireland, will move up to featherweight to take on Otto Rodrigues, a Brazilian on a 12-fight win streak.

Also at featherweight, Bellator mainstays Mads Burnell and Daniel Weichel will meet.