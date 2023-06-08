The UFC is ramping up its women's divisions with highly regarded up-and-comers.

Four women's MMA prospects were signed by the promotion this week, including undefeated British women's bantamweight fighter Melissa Dixon, her rep Maurice Blanco of First Round Management confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

In addition to Dixon, the UFC signed LFA women's bantamweight champion Jacqueline Cavalcanti, undefeated Irish strawweight Shauna Bannon and flyweight Luana Santos.

Cavalcanti (5-1), a 25-year-old from Portugal, beat Melissa Croden to win the LFA title in April and was previously the Strikers Cage Championship (Spain) women's bantamweight champion. Her Black House MMA team made the announcement on social media.

Dixon (5-0), a 31-year-old fighting out of England, previously competed in France's Ares promotion. Bannon (5-0), a 25-year-old Ireland native who trains under UFC veteran Paddy Hologan, is an Invicta FC veteran. She announced her signing on social media and will make her debut July 22 at UFC London. Santos (5-1), a 23-year-old Brazilian, has won two straight in LFA.