After Deiveson Figueiredo can't open his right eye, the fight is called and Brandon Moreno wins the UFC flyweight championship. (1:11)

Brandon Moreno has a busy July ahead.

The UFC flyweight champion will defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas. And, one week later, on July 15, Moreno will be in his hometown taking part in a major lucha libre (Mexican professional wrestling) show.

Lucha Libre AAA announced Thursday that Moreno will be appearing at Triplemanía XXXI in Tijuana, though not in a wrestling role. Moreno's manager Jason House of Iridium Sports Agency, confirmed the announcement with ESPN.

Moreno will be acting as "team captain" of the Baja California team in an eight-man tag team match. The team will consist of Tijuana-area wrestlers Nicho Millonario (once known in WCW as Psicosis), Damian 666, Rey Horus and Xtreme Tiger. The Baja California team will face Team Chilango, consisting of Mexico City-area wrestlers Negro Casas, Chessman, Argenis and Daga. Team Chilango's celebrity team captain will be viral Mexican rap star Azcino.

The main event of Triplemanía in Tijuana is a big one for wrestling fans. Rising superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his AAA Mega Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega, one of the top wrestlers in the world.

Moreno, 29, is a two-time UFC flyweight champion and was the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. AAA asked him to be on its Triplemanía show last year, but he could not attend because he was in training camp.