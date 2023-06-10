Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight championship against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The main card at Rogers Center will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims on the same outlets at 7 p.m. ET.

Nunes (22-5), the UFC's only current two-division champion (she also reigns at featherweight), hasn't fought since July, when she regained the 135-pound title from Julianna Peña, who had dethroned her in December 2021, ending a 12-fight winning streak. Nunes is No. 1 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Aldana (14-6), who is not in the P4P top 10 but is No. 6 among bantamweight women, last fought in September, knocking out Macy Chiasson for her fourth victory in five fights.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on Beneil Dariush. Oliveira is No. 2 and Dariush No. 3 in the ESPN rankings at 155 pounds.

ESPN's MMA correspondents Brett Okamoto, Marc Raimondi and Jeff Wagenheim are here to break down all of the action, so stay locked in for the latest and greatest from Van City.