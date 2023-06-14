A major welterweight bout is set for Beantown.

Perennial contender Geoff Neal will face the undefeated, up-and-coming Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston, Garry announced via Instagram. Sources confirmed the matchup to ESPN on Wednesday.

Neal is currently No. 9 in ESPN's 170-pound rankings.

Neal (15-5) is coming off a third-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285 in March. The Texas native was on a two-fight winning streak prior to that. Neal, 32, has finished five of his seven wins in the UFC.

Machado Garry (12-0) is 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a first-round TKO over Daniel Rodriguez on May 13. The Ireland native is now getting a big fight in the heavily Irish American city of Boston, much like his idol Conor McGregor did as he rose up the UFC rankings. Machado Garry, 25, has three KO/TKO finishes in those five UFC victories.

UFC 292 will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos.