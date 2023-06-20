The UFC is finalizing a flyweight matchup between Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape for UFC 293 in Sydney, multiple sources told ESPN.

The 125-pound bout will take place at UFC 293 on Sept. 10 inside Qudos Bank Arena. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expected to headline the card against the winner of a fight between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis next month.

Kara-France (24-11) is a former title challenger, coming off a narrow split decision loss to Amir Albazi earlier this month. Kara-France fights out of Auckland, New Zealand and is still ranked No. 5 in the UFC, despite back-to-back losses.

He came up short in a vacant interim title fight against current titleholder Brandon Moreno last July. Prior to that loss, Kara-France had won three in a row.

Kape (18-6), who fights out of Las Vegas, has been surging up the flyweight rankings with impressive wins in his last three outings. Two of those were first-round finishes.

Moreno is scheduled to defend his title next against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 on July 8.