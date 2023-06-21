UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens will face Chris Avila, a longtime teammate of Nate Diaz, in a pro boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz card Aug. 5 in Dallas.

The bout, which was announced Wednesday, is contracted for 168 pounds over eight rounds, according to a release. Avila, who first mentioned the fight Wednesday on "The MMA Hour," is the more experienced boxer, but Stephens spent 14 years in the UFC.

Stephens, 37, made his pro boxing debut in April with a draw against UFC legend Jose Aldo. The San Diego resident fought in the PFL last year after departing from the UFC, where he was a heavy hitter with the second-most knockdowns in promotion history (18, tied with Anderson Silva).

Avila, 30, is 3-1 as a pro boxer and has won three in a row. The Stockton, California, native is coming off a four-round unanimous decision win over social media influencer Paul Bamba in April. Avila, who also has fought for the UFC and Bellator, was on Paul's undercard last October, beating YouTube star Mikhail "Dr. Mike" Varshavski.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) also announced Wednesday that Paul and Diaz will be taking part in its program for the Aug. 5 bout.

Stephens vs. Avila is the second undercard bout announced for the event. In the semi main event, Amanda Serrano will put her featherweight titles on the line against Brooklyn rival Heather Hardy.