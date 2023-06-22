A pair of elite bantamweights will scrap in Beantown.

Rob Font and Song Yadong have verbally agreed to a 135-pound contender fight at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. Bout agreements have not yet been sent out, sources said, but both sides are confident the fight will happen.

Eurosport NL first reported the news.

ESPN has ranked Font No. 9 in the world at bantamweight. The fight will be a homecoming for Font, who trains on the outskirts of Boston and was born in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Font (20-6) is coming off a first-round knockout of Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 in April. The New England Cartel product has won five of his past seven fights. Font, 35, suffered his only losses during that stretch against top bantamweight Marlon "Chito" Vera and legend Jose Aldo.

Song (20-7-1, 1 NC) has won four of his past five fights, three via KO/TKO. The Chinese-born fighter is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Ricky Simon in April. Song, 25, has a 9-2-1 UFC record.

UFC 292 will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and popular challenger Sean O'Malley.