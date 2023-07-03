Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight championship against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The main card at T-Mobile Arena will be on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET, with prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and early prelims on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

There also will be a title up for grabs in the co-main event, in which Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight belt against Alexandre Pantoja.

The headliner of the night is Volkanovski (25-2), who is tied atop the ESPN pound-for-pound men's MMA rankings. He is coming off a loss to lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in February, Volkanovski's first defeat in 23 bouts, a run of success going back a decade.

Rodriguez (15-3, 1 NC) has only one loss in his last six fights. He won an interim championship in February with a second-round submission of Josh Emmett. Rodriguez is No. 3 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings, behind only Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway.

Moreno (21-6-2) is a two-time champ, regaining the title in January with a TKO of Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno is No.9 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

Pantoja (25-5), No. 4 in the flyweight rankings, last fought a year ago, when he submitted Alex Perez in the first round for his third straight victory. Pantoja owns two victories over Moreno, although one of them is in the records as an exhibition because it came during a taping of "The Ultimate Fighter."

What are the storylines behind the top fights at UFC 290? How are experts breaking them down? What do the fighters have to say? Here is the fight card, how to watch it and a collection of all of the UFC 290 essentials.

UFC 290 fight card

ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic)

Men's flyweight: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Catchweight (130 pounds): Edgar Chairez vs Tatsuro Taira

Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Men's bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

Men's flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

(c) = defending champion | (ic) interim champion

