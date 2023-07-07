Perennial Top 10 bantamweight Pedro Munhoz will face Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 292 on Aug. 19, after Vera's original opponent Henry Cejudo withdrew from the bout due to injury.

Vera (22-8-1) was supposed to face Cejudo in the co-main event of UFC 292, but Cejudo withdrew shortly after the bout was agreed to due to a shoulder injury. Vera's management team announced the new pairing via social media on Friday.

Munhoz (20-7) has floated amongst the UFC bantamweight rankings for years, although he's only 2-4 in his last six outings. All four losses, however, came against current or former UFC champs in Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

Fighting out of American Top Team, Munhoz is coming off a much-needed upset over Chris Gutierrez in April.

Vera, of Ecuador, will look to rebound from a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in March. Sterling, the defending bantamweight champ, is slated to headline the UFC 292 pay-per-view event against Sean O'Malley. The event will take place inside TD Garden.