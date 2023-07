Holly Holm meets Mayra Bueno Silva in a women's bantamweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fights at the UFC Apex are on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 10 p.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 7 p.m.

Holm (15-6) has won three of her last four fights, most recently a unanimous-decision win over Yana Santos in March. A former UFC champion best known for dethroning Ronda Rousey, Holm is No. 4 in the ESPN rankings at 135 pounds.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1) has won three in a row, the last two by submission. She tapped out Lina Lansberg in February.

