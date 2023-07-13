UFC heavyweight Walt Harris is out of his scheduled UFC Fight Night bout Saturday against Josh Parisian after testing positive for a banned substance, he posted Wednesday on Twitter.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed to ESPN that Harris has been notified of the result and is "not eligible to compete" in the UFC until the case is resolved, as per the UFC's anti-doping policy.

"I believe this came from a supplement that I've trusted my entire career, but at the end of the day it was never USADA approved," Harris wrote on Twitter. "I'm a complete idiot for not checking prior, but I'm definitely not a cheater."

Harris apologized to Parisian and said he would work with the UFC and USADA to get the situation sorted out "in the coming weeks."

"We appreciate Mr. Harris's statement that he respects clean sport and will cooperate with us to determine the facts and appropriate consequence, if any, given the adverse finding," USADA said in a statement.

Harris (13-10, 1 NC) has not fought since a June 2021 loss to Marcin Tybura. The 40-year-old Alabama native was trying to snap a three-fight losing streak.