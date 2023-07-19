The UFC is looking for a new main event for its first card of August.

Umar Nurmagomedov is out of his scheduled headliner against Cory Sandhagen because of undisclosed reasons, sources confirmed Wednesday with ESPN. The UFC is seeking a new opponent for Sandhagen, a top bantamweight contender, for the Aug. 5 card at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

ESPN has Sandhagen ranked No. 5 in the world at 135 pounds.

Sandhagen (16-4), 31, has won two straight, most recently a split decision victory over Marlon "Chito" Vera in March. His three losses since 2018 have come to former or current UFC champions.

Nurmagomedov's withdrawal was first reported by The Schmo.