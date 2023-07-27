The UFC is finalizing a lightweight main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot in September, UFC president Dana White told ESPN Thursday.

The 155-pound contest will headline UFC Fight Night on Sept. 23, which is expected to take place at the UFC's Apex in Las Vegas.

Also on the card, No. 12-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell (15-1) will face No. 13-ranked Dan Ige (17-6). Ige is on a two-fight winning streak. Mitchell will be making his first appearance of 2023.

Fiziev (12-2) is coming off a decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 in March. The 30-year-old contender had won six in a row before the loss, including a knockout of former champion Rafael dos Anjos last July. Fiziev got off to a strong start against Gaethje, but succumbed to the veteran's pressure and offensive striking as the fight played out.

Gamrot (22-2), of Poland, is 5-2 in the UFC. He has fought some of the division's top competition, especially in his past three appearances against Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush and Jalin Turner. He defeated Tsarukyan and Turner by decision, but lost to Dariush. His most recent victory over Turner came via split decision.

Fiziev and Gamrot are the UFC's Nos. 6- and 7-ranked lightweights, respectively.