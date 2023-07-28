SALT LAKE CITY -- An anticipated welterweight fight between Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Michel Pereira has been pulled from Saturday's UFC 291 card, the promotion announced Friday.

Pereira missed weight by three pounds Friday morning, coming in at 174 pounds. The non-title welterweight limit is 171 pounds. This is Pereira's second time missing weight in the division. He is a former middleweight.

The UFC said in a statement that the fight was canceled "due to Michel Pereira weighing in over the welterweight limit."

The 40-year-old fan favorite Thompson (17-6-1) is coming off a fourth-round TKO of Kevin Holland last December. Pereira (28-11, 2 NC), a 29-year-old Brazilian fighter, is on a five-fight winning streak.