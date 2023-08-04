Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buys house for UFC fighter

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo with the gift of a new home, after he was inspired by Gorimbo's story of his bank account dropping to $7 prior to his first UFC win.

Johnson, 51, posted a video Thursday of him surprising Gorimbo at a gym, and then revealing a house he'd put under lease for the fighter in Miami. Gorimbo is from Zimbabwe, and recently sent the money he'd made in the UFC to his village to use for a well.

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your "My Reason" list close, keep taking care of your people and I'm honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I've been there... pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023

Johnson, who is a well-known MMA fan and presented the "BMF" belt for a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in 2019, said Gorimbo's story especially resonated with him because he recalls having $7 to his name in Miami, prior to his rise in pro wrestling and entertainment. He actually owns a production company called Seven Bucks Production.

Gorimbo (11-4) was emotional during the interaction and said he'd been a fan of Johnson's since he was a child. He competes in the welterweight division and is 1-1 since signing with the UFC earlier this year. He had been sleeping on a couch at his MMA Masters gym in Miami, prior to Johnson's unexpected gift.