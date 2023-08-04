        <
          Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buys house for UFC fighter

          • Brett Okamoto, ESPN Staff WriterAug 4, 2023, 02:13 AM
          Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo with the gift of a new home, after he was inspired by Gorimbo's story of his bank account dropping to $7 prior to his first UFC win.

          Johnson, 51, posted a video Thursday of him surprising Gorimbo at a gym, and then revealing a house he'd put under lease for the fighter in Miami. Gorimbo is from Zimbabwe, and recently sent the money he'd made in the UFC to his village to use for a well.

          Johnson, who is a well-known MMA fan and presented the "BMF" belt for a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in 2019, said Gorimbo's story especially resonated with him because he recalls having $7 to his name in Miami, prior to his rise in pro wrestling and entertainment. He actually owns a production company called Seven Bucks Production.

          Gorimbo (11-4) was emotional during the interaction and said he'd been a fan of Johnson's since he was a child. He competes in the welterweight division and is 1-1 since signing with the UFC earlier this year. He had been sleeping on a couch at his MMA Masters gym in Miami, prior to Johnson's unexpected gift.