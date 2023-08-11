Former UFC title challenger and fan favorite Derrick Lewis isn't leaving the Octagon any time soon, as the 38-year-old has signed a new eight-fight deal, according to UFC officials.

UFC president Dana White and chief business officer Hunter Campbell broke the news of Lewis re-signing with the promotion this week. Lewis, of Houston, revealed he had fought out his contract with the UFC after his last fight, a stunning flying knee knockout over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 on July 29.

"We'll see, I'm a free agent now," said Lewis, immediately following the first-round knockout. "Hopefully, I can get another contract with the UFC. If not, it is what it is."

Lewis (27-11) owns the most knockouts in UFC history with 14. He is known for his dry sense of humor and over-the-top celebrations, which include him immediately removing his fight shorts inside the Octagon following his win at UFC 291. He fought Daniel Cormier for the UFC's heavyweight championship in November 2018, but lost via second-round submission.

He is currently the UFC's No. 10-ranked heavyweight.

It was widely expected Lewis would return to the UFC, where he has fought since 2014. White offered praise to Lewis this week as he announced the re-signing.

"I love Derrick," White said. "Personally and professionally, I love the guy."