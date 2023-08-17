Raul Rosas Jr. will try to get back on track at the UFC's Mexican Independence Day show.

Rosas Jr., a Mexican-American bantamweight, will face Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi first reported the bout set for Noche UFC, which is a larger-sized UFC Fight Night card in celebration of the Mexican holiday at T-Mobile Arena.

Rosas Jr. (7-1) was the youngest fighter signed to the UFC last year at 17 years old. He earned his way into the promotion from Dana White's Contender Series. Rosas Jr., now 18, won his UFC debut at UFC 282 in December but then fell to Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision at UFC 287 in April.

Mitchell (14-3), a 33-year-old from Alaska who competed on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2016, lost in his UFC debut to Cameron Saaiman by first-round TKO at UFC 290 last month.