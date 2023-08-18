Kevin Holland remains one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster, and he'll be back again less than two months after his last bout.

The popular Holland will face top prospect Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Friday. Noche UFC is the UFC Fight Night card in celebration of Mexican Independence Day and will take place at T-Mobile Arena. Holland last fought at UFC 291 on July 29.

Holland (25-9, 1 NC) defeated Michael Chiesa on that card via first-round submission. The California-born Dallas resident has won two straight and four of his last six. Holland, 30, has fought six times in the past 17 months. He owns the record for most UFC fights in a 12-month period (seven, between May 2020 and April 2021).

Della Maddalena (15-2) has won all five of his UFC fights thus far. The fighter from Australia is coming off a split decision win over Bassil Hafez last month. Della Maddalena, 26, is one of the most promising young fighters in the UFC and finished his first four UFC wins prior to the Hafez bout.

Noche UFC will be headlined by a UFC women's flyweight title fight between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, the former champion.