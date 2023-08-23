        <
          How to watch and stream the matinee UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Jung -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Max Holloway will be looking to solidify his position near the top of the featherweight division on Saturday morning. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
          • ESPN
          Aug 23, 2023, 03:08 PM

          Max Holloway meets Chan Sung Jung in the men's featherweight main event of a special matinee UFC Fight Night on Saturday morning in Kallang, Singapore.

          The fights at Singapore Indoor Stadium are on ESPN+, with the 8 a.m. ET main card preceded by prelims at 5 a.m.

          Holloway (24-7), a former 145-pound champion, has lost just three featherweight bouts in the last 10 years, all to champion Alexander Volkanovski. He is coming off an April decision win over prospect Arnold Allen. Holloway is No. 2 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings, behind only the champ.

          Jung (17-7), best known by his nickname "The Korean Zombie," has not fought since losing by decision to Volkanovski in April 2022. He has won three of his last five.

          There's also a significant women's flyweight bout in the card, pitting Erin Blanchfield against Taila Santos. Blanchfield (11-1) has won eight in a row and is No. 4 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound top 10. Santos (19-2) last fought in June 2022, losing to then-champ Valentina Shevchenko.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET
          Men's featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
          Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
          Men's featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
          Men's bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
          Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
          Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
          ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET
          Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
          Men's bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
          Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
          Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
          Welterweight: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
          Women's flyweight: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich
          Men's featherweight: SeungWoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens

          Reed Kuhn's betting tip

          Jung has a solid ground game, but his limited wrestling combined with Holloway's excellent takedown defense means this fight will likely remain standing. And on the feet, Holloway will have statistical advantages in nearly every striking metric. Jung has marginally more knockdown power, but that's not something that has threatened Holloway. Holloway has never been a walk-off knockout striker, but rather a high-volume technician who accumulates damage. This portends another Holloway striking clinic. Expect Jung to absorb more than his share of damage, as his nickname suggests.

          For Kuhn's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Ian Parker.

