Has the music finally stopped for the UFC's greatest showman, Tai Tuivasa?

SYDNEY -- There was somewhat of a poetic, full-circle moment at UFC 293 when Tai Tuivasa strode out to raucous cheers at Qudos Bank Arena, in preparation for battle against seventh-ranked heavyweight, Alexander Volkov. Not only was he making his long-overdue homecoming to western Sydney, but it was also a return to the scene of his first UFC fight in 2017.

That night, the jovial, straight-shooting Tuivasa, who had been a much-loved figure on the local MMA circuit, became an instant fan favourite when he spectacularly knocked out Rashad Coulter with a flying knee to the chin. His fandom only skyrocketed to megastar status 12 months later when he introduced the now iconic, world-renowned 'Shoey' celebration in Perth.

"All the cameras want to see my ugly head -- not just in Australia, but everywhere," joked Tuivasa in the lead in to this weekend's event. "I don't think there's anything greater than representing your people at home. I love the crowd. I feed off them."

UFC 293 had offered Tuivasa an opportunity to pick himself up and dust off back-to-back losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich in 2022. It was also an opportunity at redemption, after he was left battered, bruised and embarrassed by Sergey Spivak the last time he fought on Australian soil in 2019, not a year on from his loss to Junior dos Santos in Melbourne.

Tai Tuivasa was overwhelmed by Alexander Volkov at UFC 293. Mark Evans/Getty Images

All of the signage may have read 'Adesanya vs. Strickland', but this event very much felt like Tuivasa's. The card ultimately assembled in Sydney was far from the bumper UFC line-up Australia has become accustomed to over the years. In fact, on paper, it may have been one of the weakest -- the initial hope having been for Alex Volkanovski to headline, as well as a third instalment of Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker. That didn't exactly pan out, instead it was effectively Tuivasa's long-awaited moment to headline -- albeit without the official title -- and take centre stage of a pay-per-view UFC event for the very first time in his career.

Unfortunately, Tuivasa's effort fell extraordinarily flat. His brutal second-round loss, by way of a rare Ezekiel choke, seeing him slump to yet another three-fight losing streak, as his UFC career, certainly as a headliner, once again hangs on a knife's edge.

Tuivasa came out swinging in customary fashion but was unable to land anything meaningful. He repeatedly tried to kick his way inside Volkov to make up for a lack of reach, but the Russian refused to let him in and repelled every attack with ease. Instead, it was Volkov landing the brutal blows. He began with a series of damaging leg kicks before moving on to strikes. Volkov's dominance continued once the pair hit the ground, using his slick grappling skills to force Tuivasa into submission before time had expired in the second round.

It was a significant blow for the local contingent, who from the official press conference to the ceremonial weigh-in, and through to Sunday's card, had made it known who they were there to see. As much as the crowds fawn over Tuivasa wherever he travels and brawls, nothing compares to the legendary cult following he's garnered in his hometown of western Sydney. Here, he's an icon. A hero. A man of the people, fighting for his people.

Tuivasa felt every bit like a king returning to his kingdom as he made his walk out to the Octagon, yet by the end of it, his popularity might be what ultimately saves him from a UFC chop.

The adoration for Tuivasa goes far beyond his love of drinking beer from shoes. His honesty and sincerity has made him one of the most relatable and loved figures in the sport. He's never been one to engage in trash talk or big-note himself; instead he's a humble family man who loves getting into a scrap, regardless of who it's against.

Tai Tuivasa has become one of the most popular figures in Australian sport. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"It doesn't really mean anything to me," Tuivasa told ESPN pre-fight, when asked about who his next opponent might be. "I do this to get paid. Feed my family. A win will continue keeping me getting paid. That's all I'm worried about."

Tuivasa looked hurt as he slinked away from the Octagon. He berated himself and shook his head in a mixture of disbelief and disappointment, a stark contrast to the usual happy-go-lucky persona which he's become synonymous with. This didn't feel like a run of the mill loss, it was as if he knew this one could have significant ramifications on his future in the sport.

"All love to my fans," a bruised Tuivasa posted on Instagram after the fight. "Sorry, Australia. I went out ... tried my best ... fell short. Love yahs."

Tuivasa has now lost six of his last 11 fights, including what's now become a three-fight losing streak. It's not new territory for him, however. He found himself in this exact position after that disappointing loss to Spivak in 2019, and while he believes he is a "very different fighter" to back then, it's clear his future in the sport is now under a cloud of uncertainty.

The upcoming months will determine whether Tuivasa can once again regain his status as a genuine threat in the heavyweight division. Or perhaps he will be forced to embrace the "fan favourite" tag Dana White slapped on him post-fight, becoming a fulltime entertainer, more often than not fighting down the order and off-Broadway.