Noche UFC: Grasso retains title in split decision draw over Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso retains her flyweight title after a split draw with former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. (2:02)

Alexa Grasso will leave Las Vegas as the UFC women's flyweight champion, but she didn't leave with a victory over her rival Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso and Shevchenko battled it out in a close five-round fight that ended in a split decision draw at Noche UFC. One judge scored the contest 48-47 for the champion, one judge scored the fight 48-47 for the challenge, while a third judge scored it 47-47 with the final round scored 10-8 for Grasso.

"I think I did enough," said Shevchenko in her post-fight interview inside the Octagon. "In a fair fight, in a fair competition, victory would be mine."

In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena added another win over a quality opponent as he squeaked by with a split decision victory over Kevin Holland. Della Maddalena is now tied with Ian Garry for the longest active UFC win streak at welterweight with his 6th straight victory.

ESPN MMA correspondents Jeff Wagenheim, Marc Raimondi and Brett Okamoto break down all the drama from an action-packed night in Las Vegas.