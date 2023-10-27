Jon Jones took to his Instagram to give an update on his injury and apologize to Stipe Miocic after having to withdraw from UFC 295. (1:55)

Jon Jones apologized to Stipe Miocic in an Instagram video Thursday and said he planned to get surgery Friday for the injury that will keep him out of UFC 295.

Jones was scheduled to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Miocic, the former two-time champ, in the main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at New York's Madison Square Garden. It was set to be one of the biggest UFC headline events of the year. But earlier this week, Jones tore a pectoral tendon in training and was forced to withdraw.

Jon Jones apologized to Stipe Miocic, saying in an Instagram post that he plans to get surgery for the pectoral injury that will keep him out of UFC 295 on Friday. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

"Obviously, a very sad situation, very upset," Jones said. "But I've been through a lot of things in life. Injuries is a part of being an athlete."

Miocic was removed from the event as well. In place of Jones vs. Miocic, the UFC added a co-main event between top heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title. The main event will be the former co-main: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight title.

In the video, Jones said he planned to undergo the surgery in California with a doctor the UFC connected him with.

"The goal is to get surgery [Friday] and get back to work as soon as possible," Jones said. "I guess it'll be Stipe and I at a later date. That's my plan. It'll be surgery and physical therapy for me for the next several months. But I'm committed. My head is high."

Miocic said in a video on OnlyFans that he got the news of Jones being out in the middle of the night and it felt like a blow below the belt. He is still targeting the rival in what would be a battle between the best overall fighter in UFC history, Jones, and the most successful heavyweight ever in the promotion, Miocic.

"I want that belt back," Miocic said. "It's my belt. It's going to happen."

Miocic said he wasn't sure why the UFC did not include him in the interim title fight. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters this week that it would be an insult to Miocic to compete for that lesser distinction given his illustrious career in the weight class.