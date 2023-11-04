Open Extended Reactions

Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will fight for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight title at UFC 297 on Jan. 20 in Toronto, sources confirmed Friday night with ESPN.

The title was vacated by Amanda Nunes, regarded as the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time, in June when she retired following a win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

Pennington (15-8) has won five straight. The Colorado native is coming off a split decision win over Ketlen Vieira in January. Pennington, 35, has the second-most wins in division history (11) and is ESPN's No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight fighter.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1, 1 NC) is unbeaten in four straight fights. The Brazilian fighter stopped Holly Holm via submission in July, but the bout was overturned to a no contest and Bueno Silva was suspended 4½ months due to a failed drug test for a prescribed (but undisclosed) ADHD medication. Bueno Silva, 32, is tied with Ronda Rousey for most submissions in division history (3).

The Pennington-Bueno Silva fight was first reported by Brazilian outlet AG Fight.