          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Beneil Dariush will look to get back on track on Saturday in Austin, Texas. Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Nov 27, 2023, 08:09 PM

          Beneil Dariush meets Arman Tsarukyan in a battle of top-10 lightweights at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

          The main card at the Moody Center is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, following prelims on ESPN+ at 4 p.m.

          Dariush (22-5-1) is coming off a June loss to former champion Charles Oliveira, which ended an eight-fight winning streak. Dariush is No. 4 in the ESPN lightweight rankings.

          The eighth-ranked Tsarukyan (20-3) has won two in a row and seven of his last eight. His most recent win was a third-round TKO of Joaquim Silva in June.

          How to watch the fights

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
          Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
          Men's bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
          Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
          Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
          Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
          Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage
          Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
          Men's featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
          Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria
          Welterweight: Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden
          Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

