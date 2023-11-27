Beneil Dariush meets Arman Tsarukyan in a battle of top-10 lightweights at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
The main card at the Moody Center is on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, following prelims on ESPN+ at 4 p.m.
Dariush (22-5-1) is coming off a June loss to former champion Charles Oliveira, which ended an eight-fight winning streak. Dariush is No. 4 in the ESPN lightweight rankings.
The eighth-ranked Tsarukyan (20-3) has won two in a row and seven of his last eight. His most recent win was a third-round TKO of Joaquim Silva in June.
How to watch the fights
Watch the main card on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN
Watch all the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.
Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.
There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.
Saturday's UFC fight card
ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
Men's bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage
Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
Men's featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria
Welterweight: Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden
Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
Top stories
Beneil Dariush-Arman Tsarukyan bout tops UFC Austin on Dec. 2