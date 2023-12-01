Open Extended Reactions

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill was arrested this week in Michigan and charged with misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence, Kent County officials confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Hill, 32, was booked into jail in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 1 a.m. on Monday. According to a report from TMZ, court documents allege Hill assaulted his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr., inflicting "serious or aggravated injury upon him."

"The recent 'click bait' headlines about Jamahal Hill were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother," Hill's representative, Brian Butler, said in a statement. "Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court."

Hill (12-1) vacated the UFC championship in July, after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. He won the belt in January, by defeating former champion Glover Teixeira in Brazil.

The Michigan native has been a breakthrough athlete since earning a UFC contract in 2019 on Contender Series. Hill is 6-1 with four finishes.

Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champion, claimed the UFC's light heavyweight title last month by defeating JiYí Procházka.