How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira

Undefeated Tatsuro Taira meets onetime title challenger Brandon Royval in the men's flyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

All of the fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Taira (16-0) has won six fights in the Octagon, most recently a second-round TKO of Alex Perez in June. Taira is No. 6 in ESPN's 125-pound rankings.

The second-ranked Royval (16-7) is coming off a split-decision win over former champion Brandon Moreno in February.

Saturday's fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia

Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Men's flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini

Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf

Strawweight: Julia Polastri vs. Cory McKenna

Men's bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon

Men's flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha

