          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira

          Tatsuro Taira is undefeated but taking on his biggest challenge on Saturday. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          Oct 9, 2024, 02:47 PM

          Undefeated Tatsuro Taira meets onetime title challenger Brandon Royval in the men's flyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          All of the fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Taira (16-0) has won six fights in the Octagon, most recently a second-round TKO of Alex Perez in June. Taira is No. 6 in ESPN's 125-pound rankings.

          The second-ranked Royval (16-7) is coming off a split-decision win over former champion Brandon Moreno in February.

          Check back here on Saturday for fight coverage.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
          Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park
          Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
          Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
          Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono
          Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Men's flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov
          Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini
          Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price
          Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf
          Strawweight: Julia Polastri vs. Cory McKenna
          Men's bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon
          Men's flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha

