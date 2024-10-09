How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira

Undefeated Tatsuro Taira meets onetime title challenger Brandon Royval in the men's flyweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
All of the fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Taira (16-0) has won six fights in the Octagon, most recently a second-round TKO of Alex Perez in June. Taira is No. 6 in ESPN's 125-pound rankings.
The second-ranked Royval (16-7) is coming off a split-decision win over former champion Brandon Moreno in February.
Saturday's fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Men's flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. JunYong Park
Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia
Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono
Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Josh Fremd
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Men's flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Ramazan Temirov
Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Pat Sabatini
Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo vs. Niko Price
Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Sean Sharaf
Strawweight: Julia Polastri vs. Cory McKenna
Men's bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Cody Haddon
Men's flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
