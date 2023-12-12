Open Extended Reactions

The UFC has added a strawweight matchup between Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos to its UFC 298 event in February, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

It's a crucial fight for the division, as Suarez and Lemos are currently the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked strawweights in the UFC's 115-pound rankings, respectively. UFC 298 takes place on Feb. 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim.

If Suarez (10-0) wins, it might propel her to her first UFC title fight, something many in the sport have long predicted. The 32-year-old Californian has been dominant throughout a 7-0 run in the UFC, but has struggled to stay healthy.

She was sidelined for nearly four years for various health reasons from 2019 to 2023. Since returning to regular action this year, she has submitted veteran Montana De La Rosa and former champion Jessica Andrade.

Lemos (13-3-1) is coming off a failed title bid at UFC 292 in August. The Brazilian challenger lost to defending champ Zhang Weili by decision, after fighting her way to the belt by stopping Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Marina Rodriguez in 2022.

Currently, Zhang (24-3) does not have her next title defense booked.

A featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria is scheduled to headline UFC 298.